Conscious Management Institute: Pioneering Mindful Leadership in India

In Puducherry, a transformative educational initiative has been launched with the inauguration of the Conscious Management Institute (CMI), helmed by Dr. Garry Jacobs, President and CEO of the World Academy of Art & Science. The institute seeks to cultivate a new generation of leaders equipped with forward-thinking strategies and real-world insights.

CMI offers an array of Post Graduate and Professional Diplomas, focusing on Conscious Management & Leadership, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. These programs are intended not only to teach management skills but to foster leaders prepared for emerging global challenges, emphasizing adaptability and responsible leadership.

The brainchild of Mr. S. S. Sreejith and supported by prominent figures like Mr. N Ashokan and Prof S. Ganesan, CMI is the epitome of applied research and global collaboration. The flagship programs integrate cutting-edge AI-driven solutions and practical learning experiences to nurture dynamic talents suited for the evolving demands of the global economy.

