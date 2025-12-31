Left Menu

Ayodhya: From Conflict to Harmony under Modi's Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the transformation of Ayodhya from a site of conflict to one of harmony in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Key events include the Ram temple's bhoomi pujan and consecration, with significant improvements in infrastructure and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:59 IST
Ayodhya: From Conflict to Harmony under Modi's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a transformation in Ayodhya, once plagued by conflict due to religious fanaticism and political appeasement. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the city has seen significant improvements, including the Ram temple's bhoomi pujan and the recent consecration of Ram Lalla.

Adityanath credited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and emphasized the historical significance of recent developments in Ayodhya. He highlighted three landmark events, underscoring Ayodhya's newfound peace and religious harmony.

The Chief Minister highlighted Ayodhya's security advancements and infrastructure improvements, including becoming India's first solar city. This transformation aligns with the vision of a developed India approaching its centenary of Independence, aiming to preserve Ayodhya's cultural heritage for future generations.

TRENDING

1
Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

 India
2
India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

 India
3
Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

 Global
4
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025