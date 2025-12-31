Ayodhya: From Conflict to Harmony under Modi's Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a transformation in Ayodhya, once plagued by conflict due to religious fanaticism and political appeasement. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the city has seen significant improvements, including the Ram temple's bhoomi pujan and the recent consecration of Ram Lalla.

Adityanath credited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and emphasized the historical significance of recent developments in Ayodhya. He highlighted three landmark events, underscoring Ayodhya's newfound peace and religious harmony.

The Chief Minister highlighted Ayodhya's security advancements and infrastructure improvements, including becoming India's first solar city. This transformation aligns with the vision of a developed India approaching its centenary of Independence, aiming to preserve Ayodhya's cultural heritage for future generations.