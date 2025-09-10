Cosmic Classrooms Ignite Curiosity in Mizoram's Students

Three schools in Mizoram's Lunglei district have introduced cosmic classrooms, aiming to spark students' interest in science and space. Inaugurated by School Education Minister Vanlalthlana, these classrooms are part of a broader educational initiative.

Complementing the cosmic classrooms are other projects, including an English language foundation, financial literacy, and a campaign to challenge menstruation taboos. The minister commended the district administration and School Education Department for enhancing educational opportunities and aligning efforts with the National Education Policy 2020.

Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann highlighted the holistic approach to education, spanning academics, science, health, and life skills, while stressing the importance of community involvement. Designed to nurture curiosity through engaging lessons on space, the cosmic classrooms represent a significant step forward in educational reform.