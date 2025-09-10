Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Labour unions across the United States are taking legal action against the Trump administration, challenging immigration arrests conducted near schools. Unions argue these actions create a climate of fear for students and teachers.

The decision by the Trump administration to permit immigration arrests at schools reversed long-standing policies that designated such locations as 'sensitive' and off-limits. In response, two major teacher unions and several affected educators have joined the lawsuit.

This legal confrontation highlights the broader implications on educators, students, and immigrant communities, fueling an intense debate on the policies surrounding immigration enforcement in traditionally secure environments.

