Odisha's Educational Triumph: Retention Rates Soar in BJD Era

Odisha has recorded the highest retention rate for students under the Right to Education Act among four states. Under the BJD's leadership, effective strategies and the 5T initiative transformed 7,000 schools, ensuring disadvantaged children continue their education. Thanks to dedicated teachers and administrators, the state's approach ensures quality education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha has made waves in the educational sector by achieving the highest student retention rate under the Right to Education (RTE) Act among four states. This milestone was highlighted by Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik in a recent commendation.

According to the Right to Education Retention Report by Indus Action, Odisha scored an impressive 97% in student retention, showcasing the state's commitment to quality education for disadvantaged children. This success is attributed to strategic initiatives and the 5T framework, which transformed approximately 7,000 government schools.

Naveen Patnaik, reflecting on the BJD government's persistent efforts from 2000 to 2024, praised teachers, parents, and administrators for their role in building a brighter future for students. Indus Action's survey emphasizes the state's effective measures in overcoming post-pandemic educational challenges.

