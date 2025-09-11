Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections

As Delhi University prepares for its upcoming student union elections, a noteworthy emphasis is on female leadership. Two major student organizations have fielded women candidates for the presidency in the 2025-26 polls, scheduled for September 18.

Adding to the historical significance, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) backed by Congress, has after 17 years nominated a woman, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, for president. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the left-leaning SFI-AISA alliance have also revealed their candidates, emphasizing diverse representation and the rejection of 'money and muscle power' in campus politics.

The elections are taking place amid strict regulations to prevent the defacement of public property, adhering to the Lyngdoh Committee's guidelines. The Delhi High Court has reiterated the importance of conducting the elections orderly and lawfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)