Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections
Delhi University student union elections are set for September 18. The elections are marked by a push for female leadership, with major organizations like NSUI fielding female candidates. The elections will adhere to strict regulations to maintain order, with a focus on campus issues like women's safety and fairness.
- Country:
- India
As Delhi University prepares for its upcoming student union elections, a noteworthy emphasis is on female leadership. Two major student organizations have fielded women candidates for the presidency in the 2025-26 polls, scheduled for September 18.
Adding to the historical significance, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) backed by Congress, has after 17 years nominated a woman, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, for president. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the left-leaning SFI-AISA alliance have also revealed their candidates, emphasizing diverse representation and the rejection of 'money and muscle power' in campus politics.
The elections are taking place amid strict regulations to prevent the defacement of public property, adhering to the Lyngdoh Committee's guidelines. The Delhi High Court has reiterated the importance of conducting the elections orderly and lawfully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AISA-SFI Alliance Unveils Diverse Candidates for DUSU Elections
Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections
Rising Voices: ABVP's 'Chhatra Garjana' Rally
Festive Spirit Envelops DUSU Elections as North Campus Comes Alive
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy