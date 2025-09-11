Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Government Talks Yield No Breakthrough

The Nagaland RMSA-2016 Batch Teachers continue their protest demanding equal pay and rights despite government discussions. Teacher mothers with children joined the rally, reflecting their collective determination. A meeting with state officials ended in a stalemate, and the unresolved issues keep the protest alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:49 IST
Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Government Talks Yield No Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the fourth day of the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Batch Teachers' protest, government officials engaged in discussions at the civil secretariat, but no resolution was reached.

Marked by a strong turnout, teacher mothers with young children stood firm alongside their colleagues, demanding equal pay and work conditions as their RMSA 2010-13 batch counterparts. The protest is a reaction to the government's inaction in implementing a Supreme Court decision regarding service benefits.

Intensifying their protest, the teachers moved from the Directorate of School Education to the civil secretariat, where a high-level meeting was convened but ended in a deadlock, with promises of action post-judicial review pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Plane carrying Korean workers detained in immigration raid at Georgia factory leaves Atlanta bound for South Korea, reports AP.

Plane carrying Korean workers detained in immigration raid at Georgia factor...

 Global
2
ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

 Global
3
Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

 India
4
Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025