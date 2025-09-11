Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Government Talks Yield No Breakthrough

On the fourth day of the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Batch Teachers' protest, government officials engaged in discussions at the civil secretariat, but no resolution was reached.

Marked by a strong turnout, teacher mothers with young children stood firm alongside their colleagues, demanding equal pay and work conditions as their RMSA 2010-13 batch counterparts. The protest is a reaction to the government's inaction in implementing a Supreme Court decision regarding service benefits.

Intensifying their protest, the teachers moved from the Directorate of School Education to the civil secretariat, where a high-level meeting was convened but ended in a deadlock, with promises of action post-judicial review pending.

