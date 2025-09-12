Left Menu

Australia Faces Unprecedented Islamophobia: Government to Weigh New Report

The Australian Prime Minister announced the review of an independent report highlighting the surge of Islamophobia. The report underscores persistent anti-Muslim sentiment with over 54 recommendations, urging the establishment of an inquiry into religious discrimination. The Prime Minister vowed to consider measures addressing this social issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:24 IST
Australia Faces Unprecedented Islamophobia: Government to Weigh New Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's struggle with Islamophobia has reached a critical juncture according to an independent report presented to the government, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese affirming his commitment to consider its findings. Speaking at a briefing, Albanese emphasized the importance of tackling religious discrimination to uphold Australia's core values.

The report paints a worrying picture of widespread anti-Muslim incidents, many of which go unreported. Authors of the report, led by Aftab Malik, outline 54 recommendations urging the government to launch an inquiry into religious discrimination, and evaluate how Islamophobia undermines social cohesion and democracy.

In reaction to recent conflicts, Islamophobic incidents surged by 150%. The report highlights the need for immediate action, stressing the importance of ensuring safety and unity in all Australian communities. Albanese also referenced a related antisemitism report, underscoring a commitment to fight against all forms of hate and prejudice.

TRENDING

1
Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

 Global
2
Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

 Singapore
3
Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have risen for some time.

Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have rise...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025