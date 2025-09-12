Australia Faces Unprecedented Islamophobia: Government to Weigh New Report

Australia's struggle with Islamophobia has reached a critical juncture according to an independent report presented to the government, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese affirming his commitment to consider its findings. Speaking at a briefing, Albanese emphasized the importance of tackling religious discrimination to uphold Australia's core values.

The report paints a worrying picture of widespread anti-Muslim incidents, many of which go unreported. Authors of the report, led by Aftab Malik, outline 54 recommendations urging the government to launch an inquiry into religious discrimination, and evaluate how Islamophobia undermines social cohesion and democracy.

In reaction to recent conflicts, Islamophobic incidents surged by 150%. The report highlights the need for immediate action, stressing the importance of ensuring safety and unity in all Australian communities. Albanese also referenced a related antisemitism report, underscoring a commitment to fight against all forms of hate and prejudice.