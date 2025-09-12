Left Menu

Delhi University's Strategic Shift: Filling Seats, Honoring Alumni, and Academic Reforms

Delhi University plans a physical mop-up round to fill vacant UG seats and standardize PhD programs. An honorary doctorate will be awarded to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. The decisions came from an Executive Council meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, focusing on inclusivity and academic enhancement.

In a significant move, Delhi University, led by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, convened its Executive Council to address pressing issues related to undergraduate admissions and PhD course standardization. The council decided on a second physical-mode mop-up admission round to fill 7,000-7,500 vacant undergraduate seats.

The move includes a noteworthy plan to confer an honorary doctorate on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, an alumna of Hindu College. This initiative, scheduled for a special convocation in October 2025, underscores the university's commitment to honoring distinguished alumni.

Amid concerns about unfilled seats, the council approved the adoption of uniform guidelines for PhD courses by 2025-26. This includes a structured credit system ranging from 12 to 16 credits. These reforms align with the broader educational goals outlined in NEP 2020, as Delhi University endeavors to enhance its academic environment.

