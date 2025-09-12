Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Hunger Strike Looms

The Nagaland RMSA Teachers Association (NRMSATA) of the 2016 batch vows to escalate their protest, possibly resorting to a hunger strike, if their demands for equal pay scale are not met. Renbemo L. Patton, spokesperson for the association, confirmed the protest, now in its fifth day, as no closer to resolution.

Patton accuses the government of stalling, noting a Supreme Court review petition as a diversionary tactic to skirt the issue. NRMSATA president Imlitemjen Imchen expressed deep frustration over the government's prolonged inaction while pointing out that litigation has lingered for over seven years.

Though open to negotiations, the teachers demand the government to act responsibly and adhere to national education guidelines. As tensions heighten, a recent high-level discussion with educational authorities failed to reach a consensus, adding urgency for prompt government intervention.