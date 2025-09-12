Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Hunger Strike Looms

The Nagaland RMSA Teachers Association (NRMSATA) from the 2016 batch is intensifying its protest, with the possibility of a hunger strike, to demand equal pay. Ignored for over seven years despite ongoing legal processes, the association urges the government to regularise positions per national guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:01 IST
Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Hunger Strike Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland RMSA Teachers Association (NRMSATA) of the 2016 batch vows to escalate their protest, possibly resorting to a hunger strike, if their demands for equal pay scale are not met. Renbemo L. Patton, spokesperson for the association, confirmed the protest, now in its fifth day, as no closer to resolution.

Patton accuses the government of stalling, noting a Supreme Court review petition as a diversionary tactic to skirt the issue. NRMSATA president Imlitemjen Imchen expressed deep frustration over the government's prolonged inaction while pointing out that litigation has lingered for over seven years.

Though open to negotiations, the teachers demand the government to act responsibly and adhere to national education guidelines. As tensions heighten, a recent high-level discussion with educational authorities failed to reach a consensus, adding urgency for prompt government intervention.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

 India
2
UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

 Global
3
'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

 Global
4
Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025