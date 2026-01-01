Crackdown on Indiscipline: Punjab Government Enforces Zero Tolerance

The Punjab government has taken decisive action against indiscipline, terminating the services of four employees from the excise and taxation department due to prolonged unauthorized absences, officials announced on Thursday.

Following the state tax commissioner's invocation of the 'deemed resignation' rule, three excise and taxation inspectors and one clerk were dismissed for failing to return to duty despite repeated notices.

Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema affirmed the administration's zero-tolerance stance towards negligence. He emphasized the importance of accountability in public service, noting that persistent absenteeism without approval is unacceptable, resulting in termination after a formal inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)