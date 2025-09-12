Adhesive Prank Lands Eight Tribal Schoolboys in Hospital

Eight boys from a state-run tribal welfare residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district were hospitalized after an alarming prank by fellow students. According to police, adhesive was applied to their eyes as they slept.

The incident, occurring at Sevashram school in Salaguda, resulted in immediate medical attention for the affected children, aged around 12 and studying in classes 4 and 5. Seven of them had to be transferred to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani.

The prank has incited parental outrage and local leaders demanding accountability and action against those responsible. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the act was rooted in mischief or criminal intent.

