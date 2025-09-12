Left Menu

Adhesive Prank Lands Eight Tribal Schoolboys in Hospital

Eight boys from a tribal welfare residential school in Odisha were hospitalized after fellow students applied adhesive to their eyes while sleeping. The incident occurred at Sevashram school, with seven boys moved to a district hospital for treatment. The prank, suspected to be for fun, sparked parental outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:24 IST
Adhesive Prank Lands Eight Tribal Schoolboys in Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight boys from a state-run tribal welfare residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district were hospitalized after an alarming prank by fellow students. According to police, adhesive was applied to their eyes as they slept.

The incident, occurring at Sevashram school in Salaguda, resulted in immediate medical attention for the affected children, aged around 12 and studying in classes 4 and 5. Seven of them had to be transferred to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani.

The prank has incited parental outrage and local leaders demanding accountability and action against those responsible. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the act was rooted in mischief or criminal intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic

New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic

 India
2
AI Video Mocking Modi Sparks Outrage as Gehlot Urges Respect for Mothers

AI Video Mocking Modi Sparks Outrage as Gehlot Urges Respect for Mothers

 India
3
Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for Justice

Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for...

 India
4
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025