Examination Chaos: SSC CGL Exam Cancellation Sparks Unrest

Chaos erupted at MM Public School when SSC CGL exam candidates arrived to find their test cancelled. Frustration turned into unrest, resulting in damage to the school gate. Police intervened to restore order after technical issues disrupted the examination process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted at the MM Public School in Sector 4 on Friday when candidates for the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 learned of the cancellation of their test, school officials reported.

The frustration of candidates quickly escalated into unrest, leading to the damage of the school's entrance gate, according to police accounts.

In response to the escalating situation, police were dispatched to the scene to diffuse the tension, prompted by candidates grappling with the disarray of the examination process.

"Technical issues with the SSC server prompted the exam cancellation. While the server was restored post-first shift, first-shift candidates disrupted entrance for those scheduled to take the exam in the second shift," stated Manoj Gupta, the center head. A senior police officer noted that no formal complaints had been lodged by school management regarding the incident to date.

