Jadavpur University Implements Strict Campus Restrictions Following Student's Unnatural Death
Jadavpur University has introduced stringent restrictions on campus to enhance safety after a third-year student's death on September 11. The university now requires parking stickers, valid IDs for campus entry, and prohibits trespassing and substance use. The Education Minister emphasized the need for a permanent Vice Chancellor for better control.
In the wake of a tragic incident involving the untimely death of a third-year undergraduate student, Jadavpur University has tightened security measures on its campus. The university has issued a notice restricting the movement of students, staff, and visitors after dusk to ensure safety and order.
The newly imposed regulations include a ban on trespassing, recreational drug and alcohol use, and unauthorized vehicle entry without proper identification. Vehicles entering the campus must display JU parking stickers, and individuals must present valid identification.
Education Minister Bratya Basu stated the urgent need for a permanent Vice Chancellor to address pressing administrative issues, as the university has been without leadership for an extended period. This comes amid concerns that previous security measures were not enforced effectively.
