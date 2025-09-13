Jadavpur University Implements Strict Campus Restrictions Following Student's Unnatural Death

In the wake of a tragic incident involving the untimely death of a third-year undergraduate student, Jadavpur University has tightened security measures on its campus. The university has issued a notice restricting the movement of students, staff, and visitors after dusk to ensure safety and order.

The newly imposed regulations include a ban on trespassing, recreational drug and alcohol use, and unauthorized vehicle entry without proper identification. Vehicles entering the campus must display JU parking stickers, and individuals must present valid identification.

Education Minister Bratya Basu stated the urgent need for a permanent Vice Chancellor to address pressing administrative issues, as the university has been without leadership for an extended period. This comes amid concerns that previous security measures were not enforced effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)