Haryana's Leap Towards Educational Excellence by 2047

In a determined push towards educational excellence, Haryana is aligning its academic strategies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, as stated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Addressing a gathering in Rohtak, CM Saini highlighted the state's commitment to implementing the new National Education Policy, establishing Industrial Model Townships, and offering merit-based government jobs.

The government is actively promoting digital education with initiatives such as distributing tablets, setting up Atal Tinkering Labs, and improving educational facilities with the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign to support women's education.

