Haryana's Leap Towards Educational Excellence by 2047

Haryana is committed to enhancing its educational framework to align with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized initiatives like implementing the National Education Policy and promoting digital learning. The state also focuses on skill development, women's education, and setting up educational infrastructure.

Updated: 14-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:23 IST
In a determined push towards educational excellence, Haryana is aligning its academic strategies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, as stated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Addressing a gathering in Rohtak, CM Saini highlighted the state's commitment to implementing the new National Education Policy, establishing Industrial Model Townships, and offering merit-based government jobs.

The government is actively promoting digital education with initiatives such as distributing tablets, setting up Atal Tinkering Labs, and improving educational facilities with the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign to support women's education.

