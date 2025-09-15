Left Menu

Bihar: Police use batons to disperse protesting job aspirants in Patna

As they refused to pay heed to the appeal, the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse them. The job aspirants claimed that several protesters were injured in the baton charge.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Job aspirants in Bihar held a protest here on Monday to press their demand for the announcement of a date for the constable recruitment test in the state, and breached security barricades, prompting police personnel to baton-charge them.

Protesters, carrying placards, gathered near Dak Bunglow crossing in Patna and raised slogans against the government. The demonstrators were demanding the announcement of the total vacancies and the exam date for the recruitment of constables in the Bihar Police.

Speaking to PTI, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said, "Protesters gathered at Dak Bunglow crossing in large numbers and disrupted vehicular movement there. They also breached the police barricades and reached near the Kotwali Police station, which is a restricted area.'' He also said, ''We requested them to vacate the area as it had caused a massive traffic jam. As they refused to pay heed to the appeal, the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse them.'' The job aspirants claimed that several protesters were injured in the baton charge.

