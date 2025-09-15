Left Menu

Exports up 6.7 pc to USD 35.1 bn in August, imports drop by 10pc

15-09-2025
Exports up 6.7 pc to USD 35.1 bn in August, imports drop by 10pc
India's exports rose by 6.7 per cent to USD 35.1 billion in August, while imports declined by 10.12 per cent to USD 61.59 billion, according to official data released on Monday.

Exports were worth USD 32.89 billion in August last year and imports stood at USD 68.53 billion.

Trade deficit during August 2025 was USD 26.49 billion as against USD 35.64 billion in the year-ago month.

During April-August 2025-26, exports stood at USD 184.13 billion, while imports were at USD 306.52 billion. Briefing the media on the data, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said despite the global uncertainties and trade policy uncertainties, India's exporters have done extremely well.

