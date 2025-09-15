IIM Mumbai, Whistling Woods partner for 2-year MBA course in media & entertainment

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Monday said it has partnered with Whistling Woods International (WWI), an institute founded by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, to offer a two-year MBA programme in media and entertainment.

The programme, which is expected to commence from June 2026, will span the entire M&E (media and entertainment) spectrum, including film, television, OTT, corporate finance, data science, brand management, emerging technologies, animation, comics business, law and ethics, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

''Students will benefit from immersive sessions across both WWI and IIM Mumbai campuses, enriched by real-world case studies, live projects, and mentorship from top industry leaders. At IIM Mumbai, we take pride in our legacy of delivering transformative education,'' the business school's director, Prof Manoj Tiwari, said.

''This collaboration with Whistling Woods (a city-based film, communication and creative arts institute) allows us to extend world-class, industry-relevant learning opportunities that will help shape India's global leadership in M&E,'' the IIM Mumbai director noted.

The programme initially will have a student capacity of 40.

''The collaboration with IIM Mumbai adds prestige and ensures our graduates are equipped with both creative vision and business acumen,'' stated Whistling Woods founder and Bollywood filmmaker Ghai.

