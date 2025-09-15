Left Menu

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:14 IST
Schools to remain closed for Classes 1 to 7 in Beed tomorrow due to heavy rains
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has announced closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on Tuesday due to heavy rains and flooding, an official said on Monday.

As incessant rainfall lashed parts of the district, rivers are in spate, flowing above the danger mark, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to close anganwadis, primary, and middle schools on Tuesday.

Teachers and staff preparing for the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din on September 17 are excluded from the order, the official added.

An orange alert was issued for Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a yellow alert was sounded for Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Jalna for Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

