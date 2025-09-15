Delhi to deploy 75 drones with PM Modi's image on his birthday under 'Sewa Pakhwada'

The Delhi government will deploy 75 special drones featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph at Tyagraj Stadium as part of his birthday celebration, an official said on Monday.

''The students of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology in Delhi have developed 75 special drones, which will fly from Tyagraj Stadium on September 17,'' he said.

According to the official, these drones will be handed over to the Delhi Police, with five drones allocated to each district. Female constables have been trained to operate the drones during the celebrations.

Of the 75 drones, 15 are high-end models developed by the department of technical and training education, the official said.

On Saturday, the Delhi government had said that it will roll out several initiatives under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign to mark the Prime Minister's 75th birthday. The key initiatives include the launch of an Organ Transplant and Awareness Portal, the introduction of an inter-state bus service, transport route rationalisation, and the addition of 100 new buses.

These are part of a broader effort to implement 75 projects, schemes, and programmes by the city government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)