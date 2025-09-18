Tragedy Strikes Private University: Nursing Student's Untimely Death Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident occurred at Teerthanker Mahaveer University in Uttar Pradesh, where a nursing student allegedly took her own life by jumping from the building's third floor. The incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety and mental wellbeing of students on campus.

Diksha, a resident of Asmoli in the Sambhal district, stayed behind after her exam ended, according to eyewitnesses. In a shocking turn of events, she climbed out onto a window ledge and jumped. She was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The incident is not isolated, as multiple suicides have been reported at the university involving both students and faculty, prompting a fierce investigation by local authorities. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are being carefully scrutinized as the investigation proceeds.

