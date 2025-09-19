Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Hits Uttar Pradesh School
A lightning strike at Brahmdev Ideal Public School in Uttar Pradesh killed three people, including two students, and injured two girl students. Authorities are assessing the school's compliance with safety norms while ensuring financial aid for affected families.
A lightning strike tragically claimed three lives and injured two girl students at Brahmdev Ideal Public School in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at noon in Kota Tola Nautolia village, causing panic and chaos among students and staff.
Police confirmed the deaths of 13-year-old Deepak and eight-year-old Arvind, alongside 60-year-old Sarvjeet, who was struck near the school. Rekha (14) suffered serious injuries and was transferred to the district hospital for further treatment. Sonamati, another student, is receiving medical attention at a community health centre.
Authorities are investigating the school's adherence to safety norms. Financial assistance will be provided to affected families, officials stated. The community is in shock, as efforts continue to ensure student safety and support grieving families.
