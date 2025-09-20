Tragedy Strikes IIT-Kharagpur: Stress and Suicides
In a tragic development, Harshkumar Pandey, a PhD researcher at IIT-Kharagpur, was found dead by suicide, marking the fifth such case at the institute this year. This alarming trend has prompted the institution to implement measures to help students cope with stress and prevent further incidents.
Tragedy struck IIT-Kharagpur as the body of Harshkumar Pandey, a 27-year-old PhD researcher in Mechanical Engineering, was discovered hanging in his hostel room. This is the fifth suspected suicide case at the prestigious institute this year, raising serious concerns among officials and students alike.
Pandey's parents were unable to reach him on the phone, and when the room remained locked, authorities were alerted. Upon forced entry, police found him hanging from the ceiling, intensifying the distressing pattern of student suicides at the institution.
In response to this growing crisis, IIT-Kharagpur has initiated various measures aimed at addressing student stress and mitigating the risk of further tragedies. The institute had previously mourned similar losses, including the deaths of Ritam Mondal and Chandradip Pawar, while the community seeks effective solutions to this harrowing issue.
