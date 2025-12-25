Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Jailed French Researcher in Russia
Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, was jailed for violating Russia's foreign agent laws. Accused of espionage, his detention is deemed arbitrary by France. Moscow has made a proposal to Paris regarding his case. Discussions are ongoing, with the Kremlin placing responsibility on France.
The Kremlin has left the decision to France after making a proposal regarding Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher incarcerated under Russia's foreign agent laws. Vinatier was initially sentenced to three years for failing to comply with registration requirements and is now facing new espionage accusations.
France has condemned Vinatier's detention as arbitrary and has demanded his release. President Emmanuel Macron dismissed claims of Vinatier's affiliation with the French state and criticized his arrest as a Russian misinformation tactic.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed exchanges between the two nations, emphasizing that 'the ball is in France's court.' Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed intentions to investigate the case further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
