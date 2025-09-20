Delhi University's Journey: A Century of Resilience and Leadership

Delhi University's Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, highlighted the institution's growth despite historical financial constraints at a recent book launch. Singh emphasized the nation's enduring faith in the university, reflecting its significant impact and expansion over a century.

The event debuted the book 'The University of Delhi - A Comprehensive Account of Its Reliance, Knowledge, Leadership, and Growth,' penned by Professor Manisha Chaudhary. This detailed account of the University's 100-year history was launched at the Delhi University Convention Hall.

Key figures in academia attended, underscoring DU's pioneering work in fields like quantum physics and its role in fostering intellectual resilience. Professor Ashok Jain and writer Namita Gokhale were among the notable attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)