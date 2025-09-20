Left Menu

Empowering Education: A Bright Future Unveiled at Maa Shakumbhari University's Convocation

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the liberating power of knowledge at Maa Shakumbhari University's convocation, highlighting India's rise in global university rankings and the significant achievements of female students who comprised 66% of degree recipients and won 73% of the medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the transformative power of knowledge during the third convocation of Maa Shakumbhari University, where she served as Chancellor. Patel articulated that true education not only frees individuals from ignorance but also breeds self-confidence and dedication to societal and national progress.

The Governor celebrated India's impressive growth in higher education, noting an increase in global university rankings under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, from 11 institutions in 2014 to 54 today. She highlighted the correlation between this progress and educational reforms.

In an empowering gesture, Patel conferred 24,875 degrees, with a notable 66% awarded to female students. A remarkable 73% of the medals also went to women, marking a significant stride in female educational achievements and pointing to a promising future in leadership and self-reliance.

