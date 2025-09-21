Revamping Education: Embracing Skill-Based Learning in India

The Indian government is poised to revolutionize its education system by incorporating skill-based learning in classes 11 and 12, following the National Education Policy 2020 recommendations. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about this transformative change at an event in IIT Madras on Sunday.

Pradhan highlighted the need for a shift from traditional certification and degree-focused education to a more competency-based approach. By integrating skill-based subjects such as coding, drone technology, and artificial intelligence, the government aims to prepare students for the demands of the modern workforce.

This new direction will begin as early as Class 6, making skill education a formal part of the curriculum. Pradhan also acknowledged the efforts of IIT Madras in promoting student talent and signaled a push towards inclusivity, with initiatives like 'IITM for All' supporting students from diverse backgrounds.