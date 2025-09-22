Left Menu

Empowering the Deaf: ISLRTC's New Initiatives for Sign Language Rights

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre will celebrate Sign Language Day 2025 with new courses and resources, highlighting inclusion for the deaf. Key features include new diploma programs, integration into mainstream apps, and a significant expansion of ISL digital content and literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) will commemorate Sign Language Day 2025 on Tuesday by unveiling a host of new courses, digital resources, and initiatives, all aimed at fostering inclusion for the deaf community.

The event, themed 'No human rights without sign language rights,' will feature Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar as the chief guest and Minister of State B L Verma as the guest of honour, according to an official statement.

Among the highlights are the launch of a post-graduate diploma in Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation and teaching, a six-month online ISL training program, and a vast repository of 3,189 ISL e-content videos. The ISL will also become part of the Project Inclusion App to aid mainstream classrooms, and 100 new STEM terms in ISL will be introduced. Additionally, an English teaching program with TEACH, an ISL version of 18 National Book Trust titles, and fresh educational materials will be launched. Winners of the 8th national Indian sign language competition will also be honored at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

