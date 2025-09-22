Nagaland RMSA Teachers' Agitation: A Fight for Justice and Fair Pay

The 2016 batch of teachers employed under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) in Nagaland has extended their protest into its eleventh day. Their demands include scale pay and regularisation, akin to benefits received by previous batches, amid dissatisfaction with unimplemented court rulings.

The agitation, which has united 367 teachers from 133 government schools across the state, initially commenced on September 1. The teachers are stationed outside the State Civil Secretariat, notably rejecting a proposed committee intended to address their concerns.

Despite intervention attempts by the state's Advisor for School Education, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, the deadlock continues as the teachers steadfastly maintain their strike. They refuse to relent until their demands are met, extending the protest as the issue remains unresolved in court.