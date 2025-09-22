Left Menu

Nagaland RMSA Teachers' Agitation: A Fight for Justice and Fair Pay

The 2016 batch of RMSA teachers in Nagaland continues their protest demanding scale pay and regularisation. Despite appeals from the government, they are determined to hold out until their demands are met, citing disparity with earlier batches and unfulfilled court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:08 IST
Nagaland RMSA Teachers' Agitation: A Fight for Justice and Fair Pay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2016 batch of teachers employed under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) in Nagaland has extended their protest into its eleventh day. Their demands include scale pay and regularisation, akin to benefits received by previous batches, amid dissatisfaction with unimplemented court rulings.

The agitation, which has united 367 teachers from 133 government schools across the state, initially commenced on September 1. The teachers are stationed outside the State Civil Secretariat, notably rejecting a proposed committee intended to address their concerns.

Despite intervention attempts by the state's Advisor for School Education, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, the deadlock continues as the teachers steadfastly maintain their strike. They refuse to relent until their demands are met, extending the protest as the issue remains unresolved in court.

