Nagaland RMSA Teachers' Agitation: A Fight for Justice and Fair Pay
The 2016 batch of RMSA teachers in Nagaland continues their protest demanding scale pay and regularisation. Despite appeals from the government, they are determined to hold out until their demands are met, citing disparity with earlier batches and unfulfilled court rulings.
- Country:
- India
The 2016 batch of teachers employed under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) in Nagaland has extended their protest into its eleventh day. Their demands include scale pay and regularisation, akin to benefits received by previous batches, amid dissatisfaction with unimplemented court rulings.
The agitation, which has united 367 teachers from 133 government schools across the state, initially commenced on September 1. The teachers are stationed outside the State Civil Secretariat, notably rejecting a proposed committee intended to address their concerns.
Despite intervention attempts by the state's Advisor for School Education, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, the deadlock continues as the teachers steadfastly maintain their strike. They refuse to relent until their demands are met, extending the protest as the issue remains unresolved in court.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- RMSA
- teachers
- agitation
- pay
- regularisation
- protest
- government
- schools
- justice
ALSO READ
Italy Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Gaza Offensive
Nagaland's Reservation Policy Under Review Amid Tribal Protests
Protest Erupts Over Toddler's Death at Capital Hospital
Arunachal's Peaceful Protest: Students Shut Down Siang
Political Tensions Flare: Goa's Opposition Protests Spark Controversy