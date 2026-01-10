Justice Unveiled: Protests Erupt Over Fatal ICE Shooting

Nationwide protests are planned to denounce the fatal shooting of activist Renee Good by a U.S. immigration agent in Minnesota. Civil liberties and migrant-rights groups demand justice as state authorities launch their own investigation into the incident.

The shooting has intensified state-federal tensions, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calling the federal deployment of officers a 'reckless' move. The federal government claims Good attempted an attack, which video evidence purportedly contradicts.

The protests symbolize broader discontent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, with activists rallying under the slogan 'ICE Out For Good'. Key groups like the ACLU and Voto Latino are at the forefront of organizing nationwide rallies this weekend.