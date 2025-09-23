Left Menu

Missing Teen Sparks Controversy at Local School

A 14-year-old boy, Aryan Kumar, went missing after being reprimanded for a quarrel at school. His family accuses the school of negligence, leading to protests. The local police have registered a case and launched a search operation, as tensions rise in the community.

A 14-year-old student, Aryan Kumar, has been missing since September 21 following discipline over a dispute with a classmate, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The disappearance has sparked protests from the family, who claim school neglect as the cause of Aryan's absence in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya institution.

Authorities, including SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal, have initiated a search operation after receiving complaints from both the school and Aryan's parents, but tensions continue to mount.

