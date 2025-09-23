Left Menu

JGU Receives Prestigious Global Education for Peace Award

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) received the 2025 Global Education for Peace Award from the STAR Scholars Network. The award recognizes JGU's commitment to fostering global citizenship, ethical leadership, and peace through education. JGU shares the honor with the American University in the Emirates, highlighting their role in advancing education for a peaceful world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:32 IST
JGU Receives Prestigious Global Education for Peace Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been honored with the 2025 Global Education for Peace Award by the STAR Scholars Network, marking a significant achievement in promoting peace through education.

This award salutes universities that integrate global perspectives, fostering a sense of citizenship and intercultural understanding. JGU's focus on ethical leadership and collaboration has positioned it as a model institution globally.

JGU shares this accolade with the American University in the Emirates, demonstrating the transformative impact of dedicated educational institutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

 Global
2
Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Treatment

Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Tre...

 India
3
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium
4
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025