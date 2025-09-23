JGU Receives Prestigious Global Education for Peace Award
O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) received the 2025 Global Education for Peace Award from the STAR Scholars Network. The award recognizes JGU's commitment to fostering global citizenship, ethical leadership, and peace through education. JGU shares the honor with the American University in the Emirates, highlighting their role in advancing education for a peaceful world.
O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been honored with the 2025 Global Education for Peace Award by the STAR Scholars Network, marking a significant achievement in promoting peace through education.
This award salutes universities that integrate global perspectives, fostering a sense of citizenship and intercultural understanding. JGU's focus on ethical leadership and collaboration has positioned it as a model institution globally.
JGU shares this accolade with the American University in the Emirates, demonstrating the transformative impact of dedicated educational institutions worldwide.
