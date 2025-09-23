JGU Receives Prestigious Global Education for Peace Award

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been honored with the 2025 Global Education for Peace Award by the STAR Scholars Network, marking a significant achievement in promoting peace through education.

This award salutes universities that integrate global perspectives, fostering a sense of citizenship and intercultural understanding. JGU's focus on ethical leadership and collaboration has positioned it as a model institution globally.

JGU shares this accolade with the American University in the Emirates, demonstrating the transformative impact of dedicated educational institutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)