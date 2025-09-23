Left Menu

Empowering Inclusivity: Strengthening Indian Sign Language for a Developed India

Union Minister Virendra Kumar emphasizes the need for inclusivity in education, highlighting efforts to strengthen Indian Sign Language (ISL). He calls for collaboration among social and educational organizations to ensure children with disabilities are not left behind. These initiatives align with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:52 IST
Empowering Inclusivity: Strengthening Indian Sign Language for a Developed India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding call for inclusivity, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, has underscored the need for collaborative efforts in the education of children with disabilities.

Speaking during Sign Language Day celebrations, the minister highlighted significant strides made to strengthen Indian Sign Language (ISL), essential for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Kumar pointed to progress at the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre, including the development of a 10,000-word ISL dictionary and over 2,300 sign language videos. These efforts, he believes, open new educational paths and contribute to universal education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ben Stokes Set to Lead England in Ashes: Brook Named Vice-Captain

Ben Stokes Set to Lead England in Ashes: Brook Named Vice-Captain

 United Kingdom
2
Wall Street's Record Highs Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street's Record Highs Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
3
Cricket Skill to Courtroom Drill: Yuvraj Singh Faces ED in Betting Scandal

Cricket Skill to Courtroom Drill: Yuvraj Singh Faces ED in Betting Scandal

 India
4
New Appointments to Rajasthan Public Service Commission

New Appointments to Rajasthan Public Service Commission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025