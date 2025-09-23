Empowering Inclusivity: Strengthening Indian Sign Language for a Developed India

In a resounding call for inclusivity, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, has underscored the need for collaborative efforts in the education of children with disabilities.

Speaking during Sign Language Day celebrations, the minister highlighted significant strides made to strengthen Indian Sign Language (ISL), essential for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Kumar pointed to progress at the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre, including the development of a 10,000-word ISL dictionary and over 2,300 sign language videos. These efforts, he believes, open new educational paths and contribute to universal education.

