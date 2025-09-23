West Bengal's Pioneering Semester-Based Class 12 Exams: A New Era

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education aims to announce the results of the new semester-based Class 12 exams by October 31. Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya expressed confidence despite potential delays due to upcoming festivals.

The examinations occurred from September 8 until Monday, with a total of 6.6 lakh students including 56.03% girls, participating across the state. These exams introduced a novel OMR sheet format for the first time in West Bengal.

The revamped system combines multiple-choice questions in certain semesters with traditional short and developmental questions in others, maintaining robust evaluation standards. The changes mark a shift from the annual exam tradition dating back to 1978.