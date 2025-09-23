Delhi University Struggles with Mop-Up Admissions for BA Honours

Delhi University commenced its physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses on Tuesday, filling just 73 BA Honours seats out of the 1,700 available, according to officials.

The mop-up session, unlike the regular admissions, relies on Class-12 marks and not the CUET scores. With a significant amount of vacancies in reserved categories, DU faces challenges in attracting more candidates.

The mop-up round will conclude on September 29, aiming to fill as many of the remaining 7,000 vacancies as possible before they are left unoccupied for the academic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)