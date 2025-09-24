Empowering Dreams: KingMakers IAS Academy's New Milestone
Former Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated KingMakers IAS Academy's new premises in Chennai. The academy has trained over 20,000 students, yielding many civil service officers, including visually challenged achievers. A new scholarship program underscores its commitment to inclusive education and nation-building.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, KingMakers IAS Academy in Chennai celebrated the inauguration of its new premises. The ceremony on September 21, 2025, was graced by the presence of Shri Ram Nath Kovind, the Former President of India. Notable attendees also included Shri G.K. Vasan, a Member of Parliament and Former Union Minister.
Shri Kovind highlighted the academy's crucial role in producing over 1,000 civil servants, including notable achievers from disadvantaged backgrounds. His address underscored the institution's commitment to nurturing youth with integrity and dedication to public service, quoting influential leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda.
The academy's announcement of the KingMakers Nation Builders Scholarship marks a new chapter in its mission of inclusive education, offering substantial financial support to aspiring civil servants. Established with a vision to empower, KingMakers continues to expand, having already impacted over 20,000 students across various Indian cities.
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Minority Education Under Scrutiny: A Push for Clarity and Reform
Karnataka's Socio-Economic & Educational Survey Under Scrutiny
Andhra Pradesh CM Criticizes Rising C-Section Rates, Plans PPP for Medical Education Revamp
Tezpur University to Honor Zubeen Garg with Statue and Scholarship
Jaro Education's IPO: A Promising Start with Diverse Offerings