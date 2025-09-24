IIM Udaipur Unveils EMBA Admissions for 2026-28

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has announced the commencement of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program admissions for the academic session 2026-28. The program caters to working professionals aiming to boost their management skills and leadership abilities while maintaining their careers.

Utilizing a blended learning approach, the EMBA mixes online education with invaluable on-campus experiences. Participants will engage in interactive sessions, business simulations, and workshops. They can also look forward to networking with peers and C-suite executives, benefitting from a 1250-contact-hour curriculum spread over foundational business courses, managerial tools, and electives.

Eligibility requires at least three years of work experience post-bachelor's degree, alongside valid test scores. IIM Udaipur, accredited by AACSB, stands as a prominent institution, exemplified by its impressive rankings and commitment to producing global leaders equipped for the evolving business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)