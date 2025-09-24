Left Menu

IIM Udaipur Unveils EMBA Admissions for 2026-28

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has opened admissions for its Executive Master of Business Administration Program for the 2026-28 academic session. Designed for working professionals, the program combines online learning with on-campus immersion, offering flexible and comprehensive education. It features live sessions, electives, and significant peer and industry interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:16 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has announced the commencement of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program admissions for the academic session 2026-28. The program caters to working professionals aiming to boost their management skills and leadership abilities while maintaining their careers.

Utilizing a blended learning approach, the EMBA mixes online education with invaluable on-campus experiences. Participants will engage in interactive sessions, business simulations, and workshops. They can also look forward to networking with peers and C-suite executives, benefitting from a 1250-contact-hour curriculum spread over foundational business courses, managerial tools, and electives.

Eligibility requires at least three years of work experience post-bachelor's degree, alongside valid test scores. IIM Udaipur, accredited by AACSB, stands as a prominent institution, exemplified by its impressive rankings and commitment to producing global leaders equipped for the evolving business landscape.

