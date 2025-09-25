Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs
The high cost of H-1B visas is causing financial distress for Indian students in the U.S., prompting MP Manickam Tagore to appeal for loan deferments and support solutions. The recent $100,000 visa fee hike adds to the burden of students who depend on employment to repay education loans.
- Country:
- India
Indian students in the United States face severe financial challenges as the cost of acquiring H-1B visas has skyrocketed to $100,000. This sudden financial burden is impacting those pursuing higher education without secured employment due to the randomized nature of the H-1B lottery system.
In response, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a five-year deferment on education loan repayments for students returning to India without an H-1B visa. Tagore emphasizes that many students from middle and lower-income families are now caught in a dilemma of unpaid loans and job insecurity.
To address the crisis, Tagore proposes measures including re-skilling programs and domestic job opportunities to support affected students. This appeal seeks to reflect the government's dedication to securing the future prospects of India's youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
