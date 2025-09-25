Left Menu

Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs

The high cost of H-1B visas is causing financial distress for Indian students in the U.S., prompting MP Manickam Tagore to appeal for loan deferments and support solutions. The recent $100,000 visa fee hike adds to the burden of students who depend on employment to repay education loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:29 IST
Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian students in the United States face severe financial challenges as the cost of acquiring H-1B visas has skyrocketed to $100,000. This sudden financial burden is impacting those pursuing higher education without secured employment due to the randomized nature of the H-1B lottery system.

In response, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a five-year deferment on education loan repayments for students returning to India without an H-1B visa. Tagore emphasizes that many students from middle and lower-income families are now caught in a dilemma of unpaid loans and job insecurity.

To address the crisis, Tagore proposes measures including re-skilling programs and domestic job opportunities to support affected students. This appeal seeks to reflect the government's dedication to securing the future prospects of India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

 Russia
2
Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

 Italy
3
Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in prison in Libya campaign-financing trial, reports AP.

Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in ...

 Global
4
Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025