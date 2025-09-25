Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Skill Development Policy 2025-2032

The Karnataka cabinet approved its inaugural Skill Development Policy 2025-2032, targeting a skilled workforce to boost its economy to USD 1 trillion by 2032. The policy integrates digital tools, emphasizes global workforce mobility, and includes initiatives for underrepresented communities, with a focus on education, industry collaboration, and continuous learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:18 IST
Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Skill Development Policy 2025-2032
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka's government launched its first-ever Skill Development Policy 2025-2032, setting an ambitious target to make the state a leading hub for talent and achieving a USD 1 trillion economy by 2032. Key measures include leveraging digital technologies and AI for training and career guidance.

This comprehensive policy also highlights international workforce mobility, providing support for global certifications and migration. It addresses past fragmentation issues in skilling efforts by integrating a unified vision across education, employment, and industry requirements, promoting inclusivity and readiness for future demands.

The policy integrates vocational education into academic institutions and fosters industry partnerships through apprenticeships and training opportunities, emphasizing lifelong learning. It proposes special interventions for women, marginalized groups, and infrastructure upgrades, ensuring a more inclusive and modern approach to skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

