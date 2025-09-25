Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Skill Development Policy 2025-2032

Karnataka's government launched its first-ever Skill Development Policy 2025-2032, setting an ambitious target to make the state a leading hub for talent and achieving a USD 1 trillion economy by 2032. Key measures include leveraging digital technologies and AI for training and career guidance.

This comprehensive policy also highlights international workforce mobility, providing support for global certifications and migration. It addresses past fragmentation issues in skilling efforts by integrating a unified vision across education, employment, and industry requirements, promoting inclusivity and readiness for future demands.

The policy integrates vocational education into academic institutions and fosters industry partnerships through apprenticeships and training opportunities, emphasizing lifelong learning. It proposes special interventions for women, marginalized groups, and infrastructure upgrades, ensuring a more inclusive and modern approach to skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)