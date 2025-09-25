Telangana Sets Ambitious Path Inspired by Tamil Nadu's Educational and Social Justice Success
The Telangana government plans to implement a 69% reservation in local bodies, inspired by Tamil Nadu's initiatives. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlights the importance of education and introduces initiatives like scholarships and a breakfast scheme for underprivileged children. Telangana aims to collaborate with Tamil Nadu on educational and sports advancements.
The Telangana government is set to implement a 69 percent reservation strategy in local bodies, including a significant 42 percent allocation for OBCs. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made the announcement on Thursday, drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu's successful initiatives.
Reddy emphasized the importance of education, revealing plans to support SC, ST, and minority students under a unified educational infrastructure. With collaborations like those with Tata for ITI advancements, Telangana is poised to launch several student-focused programs, including a scholarship initiative and a breakfast scheme similar to Tamil Nadu's.
Lauding Tamil Nadu for its leadership in educational and social justice, Reddy called for nationwide adoption of such policies. He also highlighted the historical and economic ties between Telangana and Tamil Nadu and expressed a commitment to ensuring sporting success at the 2028 Olympics.
