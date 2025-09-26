Fear of Change: Tamil Nadu's Welfare Schemes Hold Steady

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin invoked iconic leader C N Annadurai to stress the enduring impact of the Tamil Nadu government's welfare programs. He warned that any attempt to alter these initiatives would meet with public resistance, emphasizing the support they have garnered over the years.

The schemes, including the CM's Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, and Naan Mudhalvan, are designed to enhance education, provide financial assistance, and develop skills among students. They reflect the government's commitment to fostering educational growth and job opportunities.

Udhayanidhi highlighted that the programmes have inspired other states such as Punjab to consider similar implementations, showcasing widespread influence. Additionally, Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's personal contribution to the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation exemplifies the state's dedication to removing barriers for athletes.

