Left Menu

Fear of Change: Tamil Nadu's Welfare Schemes Hold Steady

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the lasting impact of Tamil Nadu's welfare schemes, highlighting initiatives like CM's Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, and Naan Mudhalvan. These programs aim to improve education, skill development, and sports, with statewide and nationwide recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:17 IST
Fear of Change: Tamil Nadu's Welfare Schemes Hold Steady
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin invoked iconic leader C N Annadurai to stress the enduring impact of the Tamil Nadu government's welfare programs. He warned that any attempt to alter these initiatives would meet with public resistance, emphasizing the support they have garnered over the years.

The schemes, including the CM's Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, and Naan Mudhalvan, are designed to enhance education, provide financial assistance, and develop skills among students. They reflect the government's commitment to fostering educational growth and job opportunities.

Udhayanidhi highlighted that the programmes have inspired other states such as Punjab to consider similar implementations, showcasing widespread influence. Additionally, Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's personal contribution to the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation exemplifies the state's dedication to removing barriers for athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Navy Marks Success with 'Jal Prahar' Joint Amphibious Exercise

Indian Navy Marks Success with 'Jal Prahar' Joint Amphibious Exercise

 India
2
NHAI Rebuts Claims on Forest Clearances Amid Swift Flood Repairs

NHAI Rebuts Claims on Forest Clearances Amid Swift Flood Repairs

 India
3
GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solutions

GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solution...

 India
4
Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025