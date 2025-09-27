Supreme Court Involvement in IIT Transfer Dispute: A Case of Medical Necessity

The Supreme Court has intervened in a transfer dispute involving a first-year architecture student from IIT Kharagpur, as it seeks responses from the institution and others on the student's plea for a medical-based transfer to IIT Delhi.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan has issued notices to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and AIIMS, demanding a reply by October 10, 2025.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Vipin Nair, argues that despite adherence to all protocols, the student's transfer request was unjustly denied, depriving them of essential medical treatment only available at AIIMS Delhi.