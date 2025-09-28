MSMGrad Revolutionizes Skill Development in India

MSM Unify, a division of Laul Global, announced on Saturday the launch of MSMGrad, a new platform offering certifications in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, blockchain, software development, and digital marketing.

The company further revealed plans to extend MSMGrad's scope to include business and entrepreneurship, as well as healthcare, thereby broadening opportunities for Indian learners in technology, management, and the applied sectors.

MSMGrad's skilling programs have already trained over 35,000 students globally, boasting a remarkable 92% placement success rate, with some graduates experiencing salary increases of up to 40%. Founder and CEO, Sanjay Laul, emphasized that their mission is to equip today's generation with essential skills, aligning with national initiatives such as Skill India and Digital India, to provide Indian students with internationally recognized certifications through partnerships with foreign universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)