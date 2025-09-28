Left Menu

MSMGrad Revolutionizes Skill Development in India

MSM Unify introduces MSMGrad, a platform offering certifications in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and more. The platform aims to expand into business and healthcare, with a 92% placement success rate for over 35,000 students worldwide. It aligns with Skill India and Digital India initiatives for global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MSM Unify, a division of Laul Global, announced on Saturday the launch of MSMGrad, a new platform offering certifications in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, blockchain, software development, and digital marketing.

The company further revealed plans to extend MSMGrad's scope to include business and entrepreneurship, as well as healthcare, thereby broadening opportunities for Indian learners in technology, management, and the applied sectors.

MSMGrad's skilling programs have already trained over 35,000 students globally, boasting a remarkable 92% placement success rate, with some graduates experiencing salary increases of up to 40%. Founder and CEO, Sanjay Laul, emphasized that their mission is to equip today's generation with essential skills, aligning with national initiatives such as Skill India and Digital India, to provide Indian students with internationally recognized certifications through partnerships with foreign universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

