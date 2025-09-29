Left Menu

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has labeled Bapu Dham in Chanakyapuri as its fourth 'Anupam Colony' for its sustainable practices. Simultaneously, NDMC inaugurated an AI exhibition at Navyug School. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy, fostering future-ready skills in AI and digital innovation among students.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken significant steps in promoting sustainability and innovative education by declaring Bapu Dham in Chanakyapuri as its fourth 'Anupam Colony' and inaugurating a generative AI exhibition at Navyug School.

The 'Anupam Colony' initiative aims to encourage model residential colonies in sustainable waste management and active citizen participation in environmental practices. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra praised Bapu Dham's achievements in waste segregation and recycling during the ceremony.

Additionally, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal unveiled an AI exhibition, emphasizing the importance of equipping students with AI and VR expertise, in line with the National Education Policy. The program provides extensive AI training to students, preparing them for a digital future.

