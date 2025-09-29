Left Menu

Green and Clean Elections: Lessons from Delhi University Polls

Delhi University reviewed its recent student union elections, highlighting a deviation from past practices by maintaining a graffiti-free campus. With a four percent increase in voter turnout, the elections were praised for their smooth conduct. However, the Delhi High Court criticized the misuse of luxury vehicles for campaigning.

The Delhi University administration recently evaluated the success of its student union elections, noting a significant shift in election dynamics this year. Notably absent were the traditional posters and graffiti that previously adorned North Campus, thanks to stringent adherence to the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh praised the Election Committee and police for orchestrating a seamless election process. A four percent increase in voter turnout was recorded, with Miranda House showing over 60 percent participation. The 'Green and Clean Elections' initiative was lauded as effective.

Despite these achievements, the Delhi High Court condemned the inappropriate use of luxury vehicles during the campaigns, emphasizing the need for future elections to avoid such ostentation. The court's remarks serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in maintaining decorum and adherence to legal standards in campus elections.

