Left Menu

Lawmakers Push Back Against FCC's School Bus Wi-Fi Cuts

Democratic lawmakers urged the FCC to abandon its plan to end subsidies for wireless services on school buses. Originally created under a COVID-era program, the FCC allocated $48 million to fund Wi-Fi on buses. Over 8,000 schools requested funds for 200,000 hotspot connections for education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:45 IST
Lawmakers Push Back Against FCC's School Bus Wi-Fi Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A coalition of Democratic lawmakers has called upon the Federal Communications Commission chair to retract a proposal to halt government subsidies for wireless services on school buses. This initiative was originally set up during the COVID era to ensure connectivity for students.

Led by Senator Ed Markey, the lawmakers highlighted that the FCC's 2024 budget included $48 million to facilitate Wi-Fi on buses. They reported that over 8,000 schools and libraries have requested significant funds, seeking over 200,000 hotspot connections for students and educators.

The letter, signed by more than 50 Democratic lawmakers, warned that removing federal support would lead to service cutbacks and unexpected expenses for educational institutions nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025