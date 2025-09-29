Lawmakers Push Back Against FCC's School Bus Wi-Fi Cuts

A coalition of Democratic lawmakers has called upon the Federal Communications Commission chair to retract a proposal to halt government subsidies for wireless services on school buses. This initiative was originally set up during the COVID era to ensure connectivity for students.

Led by Senator Ed Markey, the lawmakers highlighted that the FCC's 2024 budget included $48 million to facilitate Wi-Fi on buses. They reported that over 8,000 schools and libraries have requested significant funds, seeking over 200,000 hotspot connections for students and educators.

The letter, signed by more than 50 Democratic lawmakers, warned that removing federal support would lead to service cutbacks and unexpected expenses for educational institutions nationwide.