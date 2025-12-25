Vajpayee's legacy of governance, consensus continue to guide India: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ideals, integrity and national vision continue to inspire India's governance and democratic values.

The Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra, launched by Andhra Pradesh BJP on December 11, culminated today, after statewide programmes highlighting Vajpayee-Prime Minister Narendra Modi governance ideals and values.

Participating as the chief guest of Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra, Naidu addressed a public meeting after the unveiling of a statue of Vajpayee at Atal Smruthi Vanam here in Guntur district.

''Vajpayee's ideals, integrity and national vision continue to guide India's governance and strengthen its democratic values,'' said Naidu, addressing the gathering.

He said farmers' sacrifices inspired the establishment of Vajpayee Smruthi Vanam, envisioned as a historic memorial educating future generations about leadership, governance, and patriotism.

Recalling Vajpayee as poet, orator and statesman, Naidu cited Golden Quadrilateral highways, telecom reforms, nuclear tests, and Kargil leadership, strengthening India's global stature and influence.

Drawing parallels, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi accelerated reforms through infrastructure, Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives, defence strength, and technology, positioning India toward top global rankings steadily.

He said the development of greenfield capital city Amaravati is progressing rapidly with farmer support, Centre's cooperation, highways, industries, Quantum Valley plans, shifting from IT speed to quantum momentum era.

Naidu said Vajpayee strengthened India's security framework and provided new direction to governance through inclusive and consensus-driven leadership.

''Much like his name, Vajpayee was steadfast in his resolve to serve the nation, combining statesmanship, humility and poetic sensitivity with a firm commitment to national interest,'' said Naidu in a post on X.

Recalling his association with Vajpayee, Naidu said he had the opportunity to work closely with the former prime minister and draw from his experience and wisdom.

He said Vajpayee was respected across party lines for his integrity, balanced approach and ability to place national interest above political considerations.

Naidu said Vajpayee's leadership inspired generations of public representatives, leaving a lasting imprint on India's democratic institutions.

The Chief Minister said Vajpayee's contributions would always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude for shaping the nation's growth and stability.

