JNU Pioneers University Animal Welfare Initiative with AWS-JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has launched the country's first Animal Welfare Society, known as AWS-JNU, aimed at promoting animal welfare and sustainability on campus.

The society has been established following directives from the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

Led by Piyush Pratap Singh, the society will focus on awareness campaigns, animal law research, feeding zones, and community outreach to foster human-animal harmony.