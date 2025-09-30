Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Differently-Abled Appointments in Kerala Schools

Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, addressed criticism from various Christian-aided school managements on the appointments of differently-abled persons. The debate centers on a Supreme Court verdict that allegedly only applies to NSS schools, with conflicting views on whether it extends to Christian institutions. The ministry vows to protect differently-abled rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:52 IST
Amid rising tensions, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has insisted that aided school managements should not mislead the public about appointing differently-abled candidates to teaching and non-teaching posts. His comments come as Christian-aided schools protest against his stance.

Critics from Changanassery and Kothamangalam dioceses, the CSI Church, and the Catholic Congress have slammed the minister, arguing that the Supreme Court's ruling on Nair Service Society (NSS) appointments should apply to Christian-aided institutions. These schools have labeled the minister's statements as baseless, maintaining their commitment to appointing differently-abled individuals.

In response, Sivankutty's office warned against the spread of false information and announced plans to examine unreported vacancies in these schools, pledging to safeguard the rights of differently-abled persons and address institutions failing to comply. Legal backing confirms the court's verdict pertains exclusively to NSS schools.

