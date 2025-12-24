Left Menu

Rajasthan Schools Warned Against Compulsory Santa Claus Dress-Up

Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district education authorities have cautioned private schools against forcing students to dress as Santa Claus during Christmas. The order underscores the importance of voluntary participation and maintaining cultural sensitivity, particularly on December 25, which is also 'Veer Bal Diwas.' Non-compliance will attract disciplinary action.

The education department in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district has issued a stern warning to private schools about compelling students to dress as Santa Claus during Christmas events.

According to an order released on December 22 by additional district education officer Ashok Wadhwa, any forced participation will be met with action upon complaint. The directive emphasizes that schools should not impose unnecessary pressure on students or parents for involvement in these activities.

Wadhwa clarified that while Christmas-related activities can proceed with parental and student consent, any coercion would hold school authorities accountable. He highlighted December 25 as 'Veer Bal Diwas,' advocating cultural sensitivity and balance in school programs without compulsion. A representation from the Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch to local education authorities brought attention to complaints about schools mandating Santa attire, sparking parent dissent in the Hindu-Sikh majority area, suggesting no particular tradition be enforced.

